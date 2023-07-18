HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police has released surveillance footage of a man robbing a woman in a wheelchair. HPD are now seeking out this suspect after they believe he followed the woman after she cashed a check at a nearby ATM.

Suspect sought in theft from person robbery at a fast food restaurant on May 19 at 6600 Tidwell. Prior to the incident, the victim cashed a check at a nearby bank and believes that she was followed by the suspect. @CrimeStopHOU @houstonpolice



Story at https://t.co/eJba6a65Qx pic.twitter.com/3vyUwnbZSE — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) July 18, 2023

The incident happened on May 19 at a fast food chain on the 6600 block of Tidwell. Police are now asking for the public’s help in tracking him down.

If you have any information on the identity or whereabouts of the man in the video above, the public is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).