Surveillance video caught the moment a woman and her dog were dragged by a car during an armed robbery.

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Surveillance video caught the moment a woman and her dog were dragged by a car after being robbed, according to Houston police.
Police said the incident happened Saturday morning on Sept. 25 at the 900 block of Studewood in northeast Houston. The woman says a Hispanic man wearing a multicolored shirt and black pants approached her with a gun and demanded her purse.
Houston police shared the surveillance video, which shows the robber snatching the purse and jumping inside of a red Chevrolet HHR. As the robber and getaway driver started to drive off, the woman became caught on the passenger door of the car. The woman and her dog were dragged several feet before the robber pushed her off onto the street. She was left with a broken arm.
HPD’s Robbery Division is calling this an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. They’re also asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), or submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org. Information that leads to a charge or arrest, could result in a cash payment of up to $5,000. For more details on this investigation click here.
