CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Robbery suspect tells security guard, “I will cut you if you try to stop me”

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

man holding knife in his hand

ABC13 9PM News EVERY night on CW39 Houston

Severe Forecast Friday - Adam Krueger

CW39 Houston headlines - Sharron Melton

LIVE in Minneapolis - Craig Treadway

Verdict reaction - Shannon LaNier

Star Harvey with Amber Wheeler CW39 8-9am

Bus stop, 7-Day, & Carwash forecasts - Star Harvey

Reaction to Chauvin Conviction - Sharron Melton

Chauvin verdict reaction in Houston - Shannon LaNier

Frost Advisory, Freeze Advisory, Fire Weather Warning - Adam Krueger

VERDICT: DEREK CHAUVIN FOUND GUILTY ON ALL THREE COUNTS

VERDICT REACTION - Shannon LaNier

Mars "Ingenuity" Helicopter Reaction Follow w/ Jim Reuter

DC Rep. Bush - Chauvin Verdict Reaction

DC Rep Bass - Chauvin Verdict Reaction

DC Speaker Pelosi - Chauvin Verdict Reaction

DC Beatty - Chauvin Verdict Reaction

VERDICT: DEREK CHAUVIN FOUND GUILTY ON ALL THREE COUNTS

valet careers

Future Of Transportation Services

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department Robbery Division is releasing store surveillance video in hopes someone will recognize the suspect and come forward with information that will lead to their arrest.

On Friday, March 26, 2021, around 12:00 pm, the suspect entered the Walmart store, located at the 2700 block of Dunvale, in Southwest Houston. The suspect walked throughout the store and shoved items in a backpack that he was carrying, according to investigators. He then walked out of the store without paying for the items, but was then approached by the store security guard, who was trying to stop him. Authorities say that’s when the suspect pulled out a knife and told the security guard that he would cut him if he tried to stop him.

Suspect description: White or Hispanic male, 30 to 40 years old, 5’10, thin build, black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes. 

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

FEATURED STORIES

More Featured

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

CRIME

More Crime

Local Headlines

More Local

Don't Miss