CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Robbery suspect tells security guard, “I will cut you if you try to stop me”

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department Robbery Division is releasing store surveillance video in hopes someone will recognize the suspect and come forward with information that will lead to their arrest.

On Friday, March 26, 2021, around 12:00 pm, the suspect entered the Walmart store, located at the 2700 block of Dunvale, in Southwest Houston. The suspect walked throughout the store and shoved items in a backpack that he was carrying, according to investigators. He then walked out of the store without paying for the items, but was then approached by the store security guard, who was trying to stop him. Authorities say that’s when the suspect pulled out a knife and told the security guard that he would cut him if he tried to stop him.

We need your help to identify the suspect responsible for a shoplifting turned aggravated robbery at a store on Mar. 26 at the 2700 block of Dunvale. If you recognize him, please contact @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS w/info. See story–>https://t.co/kQJlEPH7DY pic.twitter.com/m4nhP5X6gw — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) April 19, 2021

Suspect description: White or Hispanic male, 30 to 40 years old, 5’10, thin build, black jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app