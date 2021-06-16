CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Robbery victim shot 7 times at SW Houston restaurant parking lot, gunman still on the run

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating an aggravated robbery suspect. If you help police capture the gunman you could get paid up to $5,000 from Crime Stoppers.

On Friday, May 28, 2021 at around 8:50 pm, investigators say the victim told them he had pulled into a fast food restaurant parking lot in order to grab a shirt from his trunk at the 3100 block of Fountain View, in Southwest Houston,. The victim stated that as he walked back to his driver’s side door, an unknown man approached him while pointing a gun at him and demanding his property, according to investigators. The victim fought back and resisted with the suspects demands. Investigators say the suspect grabbed his own gun, at which time the suspect started shooting him, striking him seven times throughout his body. While being shot at, the complainant was able to fire his own gun back at the suspect, who was possibly struck as well, according to investigators. The victim was able to get back into his car and drive away to get help. The suspect also made his way back to his vehicle, described as a small white SUV, and took off from the scene.

The casings that were recovered from the suspect’s weapon have been linked to an aggravated robbery that occurred on May 7 at the 2700 block of Travis, according to investigators. In that case, police say the victim had just exited their vehicle and were approached by the suspect, who was pointing a gun at them while demanding their property. According to investigators, both victims ran from the suspect, who then shot at them twice, narrowly missing them.

Note: The victim survived his injuries and was released from the hospital two days after being shot seven times. The complainant suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, four to the left leg, one in left hand and one in the right leg, according to investigators.