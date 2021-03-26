CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Shoplifter steals tablet, pulls gun on employee

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department Robbery Division is looking for a shoplifting suspect that pulled a gun on a store employee after stealing a tablet. Take a look at the store surveillance video just released from officials.

Suspect pulls gun on employee after shoplifting at a store on March 7 at the 2700 block of S. Kirkwood. If you recognize this male, please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS w/info. See story here–>https://t.co/7TAVmLGybu @houstonpolice #hounews pic.twitter.com/sHHIcoXtlB — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) March 23, 2021

On Sunday, March 7, 2021 at around 2:15 pm, an unknown male walked into a store, located at the 2700 block of South Kirkwood, in Houston, Texas. The male then walked to the electronic section and placed a tablet in his backpack. The suspect then began to exit the store and was confronted by an employee. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the employee’s head, at which time the employee backed away. The suspect then fled the location in an unknown direction. Houston PD #307693-21

The suspect is described as a white male, 28 to 35 years old, black PlayStation shirt, blue jeans, white jacket, red shoes and red backpack.

If you have any information on this case you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Your identity will remain anonymous. If your tip leads to the suspect arrest you could receive $5000 from Crime Stoppers of Houston.