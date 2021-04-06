CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspects rob and beat man with metal pipe after family member gets into a minor car accident

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department Robbery Division is asking for the publics help locating a few suspects involved in a violent an aggravated robbery.

On Monday, January 25, 2021 at 5:30 pm, investigators say the victim was sitting in the passenger seat of her vehicle as she was teaching her 15-year-old daughter how to drive. The complainant’s daughter was involved in a minor accident at the 5300 block of N. Wayside. The mother says that the male involved in the accident (wearing a white t-shirt) jumped out of the car and asked that the accident be handled civilly due to him being impaired. The mother agreed to pay the suspect $700 since her daughter was at fault, so she called her brother, who said that he would bring the money to the accident scene.

Car accident scene turns into an aggravated robbery after suspects turn on one of the victims, assault him with a metal pipe and then steals his money. Read full story here–>https://t.co/p7slf2kHaS @CrimeStopHOU @houstonpolice #hounews Houston PD #116546-21 pic.twitter.com/TfzIhQM2VQ — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) April 5, 2021

When the complainant’s brother arrived, the suspect involved in the accident said that he wanted more money than what they had agreed on, so they began to argue. One of the men at the scene (wearing a black shirt) then grabbed a metal pipe and struck the male victim in the head with it as the other suspect removed his cell phone and money from his pockets. While the victim was being attacked, the suspect with the white shirt opened the victim’s passenger door and briefly went through the vehicle, according to investigators.

During the incident, a woman, who arrived after the accident and was with the two males, forcibly grabbed one of the victim’s phone. The suspects then got into their white Nissan Altima as the female got her vehicle and they left the scene.

Suspect descriptions: Black male, 30 to 35 years old, 5’8 to 5’10, 140 to 160 pounds and white shirt.

Suspect #2: Black male, 30 to 35 years old, 5’8 to 5’10, 140 to 160 pounds and black shirt.

Suspect #3: Black female, 30 to 35 years old and red shirt.

Suspect vehicle: White Nissan Altima and a light colored older model Toyota Camry

If you have any information on this case call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS, where your tip could get you $5,000. All calls to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous.