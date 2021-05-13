Child Sex Predator on the run after child reports assault to police

HOUSTON (CW39) Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Special Victim’s Division need the public’s help locating a fugitive, who is wanted for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

On Thursday, July 11, 2019, Houston Police Officers received a report of an Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child that happened in the 1500 block of Sheffield Blvd in Houston, TX. During the investigation, the victim made an outcry of sexual abuse. Detectives learned that the fugitive, Joel Willis Watson, sexually assaulted the victim on June 23, 2017.

Fugitive Joel Willis Watson is a White male, 64 years old, approximately 5’09’’, 216 lbs., with brown eyes and grey/black hair. Watson was last seen driving a black colored 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt bearing Louisiana (LA) license plate number 683CSZ.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at Crime Stoppers Website or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

