HOUSTON (KIAH) — A non-profit that helps children with cancer has been robbed. Their storage unit was broken into by burglars. Stolen autographed guitars and sound equipment valued at around $4,000 were going to be used in an upcoming event.

The guitars were autographed by music stars ZZ Top and Steven Tyler. Authorities are looking at surveillance footage to see if they can gather more details that will lead to arrests. If you know anything about this case call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.