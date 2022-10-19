CLEVELAND, Texas (KIAH) — A Cleveland ISD middle school teacher was arrested and charged with sexual assault of a student after an investigation.

Alexander Oveal Jr. was booked last week into the Liberty County Jail and received a $100,000 bond.

In a letter to parents, Cleveland ISD said that Oveal, who was teaching at Cleveland Middle School, was under investigation for “a possible relationship between a staff member and a female student.”

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division has met with the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office and the Cleveland ISD Police Department. After obtaining reports and evidence from Cleveland ISD police, the sheriff’s office said it will move forward with this Investigation.

The Liberty County District Attorney’s Office along with Investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office has been involved in numerous interviews with students, both male and female from the Cleveland Middle School with more interviews to follow over the next several days.

Oveal, who was a seventh-grade social studies teacher, was the district’s teacher of the week in 2019 and was named Middle School Teacher of the Year by Teachers for Tomorrow.

Parents of the children who attend the Cleveland Middle School are urged to speak with their children to see if they may have any additional information about this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500.