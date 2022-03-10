HOUSTON (KIAH) Rodeo Houston awarded local law enforcement for their efforts in the community to keep you and your family safe. Constable Mark Herman’s Office Precinct 4 Deputies Larry Llamas and Brandon Morales were honored as “First Responders of the Year” by the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for their heroic actions in 2021.

Deputy involved in shooting

In August 2021, Deputy Larry Llamas and Deputy Brandon Morales responded to a trespassing suspect in a Walmart parking lot located at FM 2920 and Kuykendahl at approximately 10:30pm. Upon arrival, management pointed to the vehicle in the parking lot that the suspect was sitting in.

As deputies approached, the suspect exited his vehicle and immediately began shooting at the deputies and towards the entrance of the Walmart. Deputies took cover and the suspect fled on foot through the parking lot.

Deputy Llamas and Deputy Morales acted with conspicuous gallantry and extraordinary heroism during their pursuit and gunfight with an armed adversary. nWe would like to thank the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for their support of law enforcement and for honoring several officers from around the region for their incredible actions. HCSO Precinct 4

Deputies Llamas and Morales, without regard for their own safety, pursued the suspect through the parking lot on foot. The suspect eventually stopped, turned around, and again began shooting his firearm at the deputies trying to kill them. Deputies bravely returned fire and stopped the threat. No deputies or bystanders were injured.