HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are searching for clues in an attempted ATM robbery in Cypress on Wednesday morning.

Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office were called to the Regions Bank at 28350 Northwest Freeway in the Fairfield area near 4:30 a.m. to respond to a theft.

They later discovered through surveillance video that three Black men in masks and wearing all black clothes arrived in a possible stolen truck and attempted to steal the ATM machine at the bank.

The machine was left smashed in the street when deputies arrived. There is no word on how much money was stolen, if any.

Constable Mark Herman asks if anyone has any information about the robbery to call the dispatch at 281-376-3472.