HARRIS COUNTY (CW39) Four were charged after allegedly being caught in a drug house with a child inside.

Authorities said that this week on August 9, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s office executed a search warrant on a suspected meth house in north Harris County.

The home is located in the 5700 block of Desert Oak Way near Klein, just south of Hwy 99.

Precinct 4 Constables said that during the search, deputies located several ounces of Crystal Methamphetamine, other narcotics, drug paraphernalia, a stolen vehicle, a stolen gun, a large cache of identification cards and instruments used to make identification cards as well as credit cards.

Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4

Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4

Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4

Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4

Authorities said the home owners were detained and identified as Dustin and Kassee Tavares. Their 8 year old son was also at the residence. Child Protectives Services was contacted and advised the facts of this case.

A Constable Canine also located a male identified as Stuart Latham laying under a batt of insulation deep within the attic and another male identified as Nicholas Beal within the residence.

Precinct 4 said they were all arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver out of the 230th District Court.

“Nicholas Beal and Latham Stuart both received a $40,000.00 bond. Dustin and Kassee Tavares also received an additional charge for Endangering a Child. Their total bonds were set at $30,000.00 each.” Constable Mark Herman

Follow us at ‪Facebook.com/Precinct4 and Download our new mobile app “C4 NOW” to receive live feeds on crime, arrests, safety tips, traffic accidents and road conditions in your area.