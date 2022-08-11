HARRIS COUNTY (CW39) Four were charged after allegedly being caught in a drug house with a child inside.
Authorities said that this week on August 9, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s office executed a search warrant on a suspected meth house in north Harris County.
The home is located in the 5700 block of Desert Oak Way near Klein, just south of Hwy 99.
Precinct 4 Constables said that during the search, deputies located several ounces of Crystal Methamphetamine, other narcotics, drug paraphernalia, a stolen vehicle, a stolen gun, a large cache of identification cards and instruments used to make identification cards as well as credit cards.
Authorities said the home owners were detained and identified as Dustin and Kassee Tavares. Their 8 year old son was also at the residence. Child Protectives Services was contacted and advised the facts of this case.
A Constable Canine also located a male identified as Stuart Latham laying under a batt of insulation deep within the attic and another male identified as Nicholas Beal within the residence.
Precinct 4 said they were all arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Deliver out of the 230th District Court.
“Nicholas Beal and Latham Stuart both received a $40,000.00 bond. Dustin and Kassee Tavares also received an additional charge for Endangering a Child. Their total bonds were set at $30,000.00 each.”Constable Mark Herman
