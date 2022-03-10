HOUSTON (KIAH) In preparation for the upcoming Spring Break, Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman’s office has prepared a Driving While Intoxicated Initiative with the mission of locating intoxicated and reckless drivers.

We anticipate that this initiative will also prevent major accidents caused by excessive speed and or intoxicated drivers. Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman

This zero tolerance initiative will run from Friday, March 11 thru 20, 2022.

Our deputies and Special Operations Unit will be out in full force to locate those who choose to drink and drive and put the public in danger. Also, remember that Texas has a Zero Tolerance law for minors and alcohol; this means drivers younger than 21 years old cannot operate motor vehicles with any amount of alcohol or drugs in their systems. Have a safe and happy Spring Break! Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman

Please follow Constable Mark Herman’s Safety Tips:

• Designate a sober driver if you have consumed alcohol.

• Call a cab or Uber for transportation needs.

• Protect others by taking their keys if they attempt to drive after consuming alcohol.

• Be responsible and make safe decisions.