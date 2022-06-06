HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) A man is in custody after allegedly being caught with drugs in northwest Harris County Precinct 4.

Authorities said that on June 3, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 21811 block of Tomball Pkwy. The driver was identified as Abraham Maceda, who allegely displayed multiple signs of intoxication.

Constables said Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered and it was determined that he was driving while intoxicated and that his alcohol content was twice the legal limit.

Abraham Maceda was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Driving While Intoxicated. His bond was set at $100.00 out of County Court 8. Constable Mark Herman