Deputies also investigating a possible assault in this case

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A disturbance at a home sends one man to jail. Now a convicted felon is facing even more charges.

Randy Steadman, 30, was arrested last week, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office.

It started as a call to a home in the 16200 block of the North Freeway. When deputies arrived at the disturbance call, they discovered that a woman had been assaulted.

Upon further investigation, they also learned that Steadman was in possession of a firearm, he could not have as a convicted felon.

According to Constable Mark Herman, “Randy Steadman was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail, charged with Felon in Possession of a Weapon.” Further charged could also be filed at a later date.

His bond has been set at $75,000.