HOUSTON (KIAH) — A couple have been charged with the death of their 8-year-old child from two years ago.

Ruben Moreno, 29, and Soledad Mendoza, 29, were both charged with capital murder of a person under 10 years of age, along with injury to a child. The couple was arrested without incident last Friday.

The charges stem from an incident back on the evening of Dec. 21, 2020, when Houston police went to Memorial Hermann – Memorial City Hospital for a report of a deceased child. Paramedics had transported a child to the hospital with multiple injuries and bruises. The 8-year-old girl was declared dead shortly after arriving.

Further investigation showed that the girl showed signs of starvation and other injuries, including chronic rib fractures.

Investigators said after a lengthy investigation, Mendoza, the child’s mother, along with Moreno, her boyfriend, were charged with the child’s murder.