Jose Reyes Jr. (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A couple in northwest Harris County was arrested on Monday July 17th and charged with kidnapping an 18-year-old woman, authorities said.

Both Jose Reyes and Jaqueline Macias were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail on kidnapping charges, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said.

The charges stem from deputy constables being called to the couple’s home at the 6900 block of Foxmont Lane around 3 a.m. early Sunday morning and found an 18-year-old woman in distress. She told deputies that she had been held in the house against her will for approximately a month before she was able to escape.

Jacueline Macias (Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office)

According to our news partners, court documents said that the 18-year-old woman was chained to the bed in the home and was forced to have sex.

The woman was able to escape the home around 10:30 p.m. Sunday July 16th and knocked on doors around the neighborhood.

Macias, 29, has her bond set at $50,000. Reyes, 31, has his bond set at $100,000.