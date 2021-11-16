Crime and Safety | Two wanted in Houston after carjacking aggravated robbery on Fondren

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston police are encouraging drivers to be safe after two males were caught on video carjacking a man at a gas station in southwest Houston on June16th.

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at around 11:30 am, the driver was at the gas pumps at a convenience store, located in the 12200 block of Fondren just north of West Airport Boulevard, in Houston, Texas.

The man at the gas pump said that he was suddenly approached by two men he did not know. One pointed a handgun at him. The other male got into the driver’s seat of the owner’s vehicle.

We are still in need of identifying the suspects wanted in a carjacking aggravated robbery that occurred on June 16 at the 12200 block of Fondren. If you recognize them, please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS (8477) w/info. See full story at https://t.co/eJba6a65Qx. pic.twitter.com/19gI0CYHfn — Houston Police Robbery (@hpdrobbery) November 15, 2021

One of the wanted men, armed with a gun, forced the vehicle owner to back away after striking him in the head with the gun. Then he got into the passenger seat of his vehicle.

Both men left the scene in the owner’s van, which still had boxes on top. The complainants vehicle was located the following day in a parking lot, abandoned, at the 11000 block of Pleasant Colony, in Jersey Village.

Police descriptions are for the first wanted man… black male, 16 to 18 years old, 5’5 and 120 to 140 pounds.

The second suspect is described as a black male, 16 to 18 years old, 5’5 and 120 to 140 pounds.

The Houston PD case number is #788814-21.