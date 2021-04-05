Crime Stoppers of Houston offering HUGE REWARD in murder case

HOUSTON (CW39) – Crime Stoppers and the Harris County Sheriff’s office are increasing the reward to help identify the suspects in a 2-year-old murder case of Glen Takakura. Takakura was shot to death on March 28, 2019 at an apartment complex located in the 21700 block of Inverness Forest Boulevard in Spring, Texas. Before the shooting, investigators say he was delivering a pizza to the apartment complex. During the delivery two black men approached Takakura, shot him, and then drove away in a two-door silver Honda.

Picture of Glen Takakura, courtesty of Crime Stoppers Houston

Crime stoppers says it will pay up to $55,000 for the information leading to identification, charge, or arrest of the suspects. Information may be reported to 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Crime Stoppers says only tips and calls directly to Crimp Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.