PASADENA (KIAH) — Crime Stoppers and the Pasadena Police Department’s Violent Crimes Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a Murder.

The crime happened back on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at approximately 11:00 a.m.. The victim, Bobby Ray Underwood, was shot and killed in the 4700 block of Spencer Hwy in Pasadena, Texas. During the incident, the victim was seriously injured and sustained gunshot wounds ending his life.



Underwood’s family is requesting the community’s help with identifying the suspect(s) responsible for their loss.

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the charging and/ or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. If you know any information about this case, please contact Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS (8477), submit online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.



