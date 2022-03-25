HOUSTON (KIAH) — A former Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputy was sentenced Friday by a judge to 10 years in prison for possession of child pornography, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Friday.

Donald Thomas Dehnert, 50, from Kingwood, who worked as a sheriff’s deputy, was sentenced by state District Judge Kelli Johnson after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

He pleaded guilty in exchange for letting the judge determine punishment, and she handed down the maximum. Dehnert was facing a sentence ranging from probation to 10 years in prison.

“When a peace officer violates their position of trust, they are going from protector to predator,” Ogg said. “And we work hard to bring them to justice, not just for their victims but for the entire community.”

Dehnert was arrested on four counts of possession of child pornography on March 28, 2018, as part of a joint sting operation undertaken by the Grand Prairie Police Department, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Texas Rangers and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

He came under suspicion and a warrant was issued to search his home based on an online undercover investigation where the defendant solicited sex with an undercover officer’s 5- and 11-year-old daughters, according to prosecutors.

Dehnert admitted to having child pornography on a flash drive that was found at his home in Kingwood, prosecutors said. He said he deleted the images, but forensics investigators were able to retrieve them.

The flash drive had photos of nude children under two years old and a girl who appeared to be between 6 and 8 years old. One image showed the girl appearing to perform a sexual act.

Dehnert joined the Sheriff’s Office in 1992 and was relieved of duty when he was arrested, according to the agency.

Assistant District Attorney Timothy Goodwin, who prosecuted the case, said the judge made the right decision in sentencing the former officer to the maximum.

“He was trusted to protect the vulnerable, but he chose to prey on them instead,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin is assigned to Trafficking/ Exploitation Division of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.