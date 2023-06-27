HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Houston woman was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Friday after surrendering in the 2018 murder of her estranged boyfriend at the time. According to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg, 48-year-old Latousha Marshall was convicted Thursday June 27th for the shooting death of 27-year-old Samuel Earl Edmon back in 2018. According to prosecutors, Marshall killed Edmon in the open area of an apartment complex in North Houston near I-45 and Rankin Road at about 6:40 p.m. on October 10, 2018.

Latousha Marshall, 48 (Courtesy of Harris County District Attorney’s Office)

Prosecutors say the two had been arguing that day and witnesses say they later saw Marshall at the complex with a gun hearing her say she would kill Edmon. Marshall then spotted the victim and shot a round of her .380 pistol, hitting Edmon in his arm, which pierced through the torso and lodged into the chest. Edmon almost died immediately. A neighbor who witnessed the scene then pulled out his gun and shot at Marshall but did not hit her. Marshall surrendered to Houston police once they arrived, and the man who fire his gun in self defense turned his gun over to police as evidence and testing.

Samuel Earl Edmon, 27 (Courtesy of Harris County District Attorney’s office)

“Whether it’s a man or a woman who wants to end a bad relationship, we know that actually leaving is the most dangerous time for the victim of domestic violence. This a tragic case of a man who wanted out and lost his life when the violence escalated to murder.” Kim Ogg, Harris County District Attorney

Marshall was sentenced to 50 years in June and must serve at least half of her sentence before she is eligible for parole.