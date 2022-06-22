HOUSTON (KIAH) — The case of a suspected robber who was shot and killed by a gun store employee will go to a grand jury, authorities said.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office said on Wednesday that the case will be presented to a grand jury for a review of possible charges.

The incident happened Tuesday at 3 p.m. at a shopping center at 11878 South Wilcrest Drive in southwest Houston.

Houston police were told a man first tried to steal clothes from a store. Employees from that store chased him out, and he then walked into a “Carter’s Country” gun store next door.

That’s where police say the man, allegedly armed with a sharp object, took money out of the register.

An employee of the store shot the man as he was leaving the store, claiming it was self-defense. Firefighters found him collapsed in the parking lot. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police has yet to release the identity of the man who was killed.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.