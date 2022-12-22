CONROE, Texas (KIAH) — A daycare employee in Montgomery County has been arrested and is facing an indecency with a child charge.

Dennis Michiel McDaniel, 31, is being held on a $250,000 bond. He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail.

Authorities say he had access to numerous children through his employment or volunteer work at multiple daycares, churches, and school districts in Montgomery and Harris counties.

Some of his work including Conroe ISD in 2015, twice at The Woodland Church in 2012 and again in 2018 through 2019, and last at The Kids Club daycare in Magnolia from October to December of this year.

So far, all the employers and volunteer organizations who hired or worked with McDaniel have cooperated with the investigation, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Additional charges may be added as the investigation continues.

Anyone who may have information about Dennis McDaniel is asked to contact the MCSO at 936-760-5800 and refer to case 22A359348. You can also contact the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392- STOP [7867] to remain completely anonymous.