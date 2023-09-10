HOUSTON (KIAH) — A convicted murderer now knows his fate for a killing a man in the Copperfield area three years ago.

A state district judge sentenced Percy Dedeounta Semien, 22, to 65 years in prison on Thursday.

A jury had previously convicted him on a murder charge stemming from the death of Jaden LaCour, 20.

On June 14, 2020, the two men agreed to meet up in the parking lot of a gas station at West Road near Easton Commons, but it’s unclear what the purpose of their meeting was.

Prosecutors say surveillance video from the store shows Semien and LaCour struggling with one another, and at one point, Semien pulled out a gun and started shooting.

LaCour was hit resulting in critical injuries in the leg and midsection. He later died at the hospital.

“It is nothing short of a tragedy when a 20-year-old man loses his life in brazen and thoughtless gun violence,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said. “There are consequences when someone pulls out a gun and starts shooting—one man lost his life and the shooter will spend decades behind bars.”