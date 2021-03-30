Deputies release pic of car involved in armed robbery of mother and kids in West Houston store parking lot

HOUSTON (CW39) Harris County Deputies have released pictures of a car involved in an armed robbery at a HEB parking lot in West Harris County.

On Tuesday March 23, 2021, at around 11:05 in the morning , a 34-year-old woman along with her 8-year-old child and 6 month old infant , were leaving the HEB located at 1550 N Fry rd. in far west Harris County, according to investigators.



As the woman was putting her groceries into the vehicle, a white male approached her and asked her for money.



He then raised his shirt and displayed a pistol in the waistband of his pants.



The woman gave the suspect money from her purse, according to deputies.





The man then walked over to a white colored four door sedan possibly a Toyota Avalon that has a all black colored spare tire on the left passenger side.



Investigators say, he is described as a white male 6 ft. in height with a thin build. He has long blond hair combed back and blue colored eyes.



The man appears to be in his late 20’s to early 30’s in age.



Anyone with information on this male suspect is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.