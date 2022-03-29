FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) — Authorities in Fort Bend County are searching for a suspect in a sexual assault case that happened last week in Fresno.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said that they received a call on Tuesday afternoon, March 22 about a woman who said she was walking on the trail near the retention pond in the Estates of Teal Run subdivision when the male suspect tackled her to the ground and sexually assaulted her.

Deputies describe the suspect as a Black male with dark complexion, dark short hair above the ear in a dread-like style, 18-to-19 years old, approximately 185 pounds and 5-foot-6 in height. He was wearing a red polo shirt, dark colored pants and black shoes.

“Nobody deserves to feel unsafe in their neighborhoods, especially when going out for a walk,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan. “If you have seen this man, or know his whereabouts, please call Crime Stoppers immediately.”

Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4686 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers, Inc. at 281-342-TIPS (8477).