MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KIAH) — Authorities are asking women on dating apps about their interactions with a man being investigated for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez after investigators said that he would target women with children in dating apps and ask to spend time with their children.

Epifanio used the alias of “Harley” for his dating app profile.

Investigators are seeking anyone who may have met with him or allowed him contact with their children. Anyone who may have met with Epifanio under these circumstances is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800, and reference case No. 22A067965.