Providing safety tips to help you prevent from being a victim during the Holiday Season

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Tis the season to be jolly, but not when someone steals package deliveries from your doorstep.

That’s why Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office is making it their mission, along with law enforcement around the community, to provide tools to the public to keep your packages safe.

Constable Herman advises to prepare for the possibility that porch pirates may be stopping by your home.

Porch pirates — those who steal packages from your front porch after the Amazon or UPS drivers make a delivery — may be planning a surprise visit to your neighborhood.

But the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office says there are ways you can prevent from being a victim by following these safety tips:

Always utilize package tracking to know when your package is out for delivery.

Request a signature upon delivery whenever possible.

If you are not home to sign your package, check for services that allow you to automatically redirect your delivery to a trusted neighbor’s address.

Ask a neighbor to keep an eye out for your package.

Take advantage of technology by installing a video doorbell or security camera to deter or capture photos of a thief.

Invest in a porch lock box or mailbox sensor.

Amazon, FedEx, UPS, and USPS offer lockers and post office boxes to keep your packages secure until you pick them up. Some of these services are free.

Customize Delivery Times – So you receive can your packages near a desired time.

Ship to the Store – If the retailer has the option, ship the package to the store, some retailers also offer contactless pickup.

Leave Instructions – Leave instructions for your carrier and ask them to place package in an area out of plain view.