HOUSTON (KIAH) Calling all true crime fans! MagellanTV is back with their 3rd annual Crime Watch Dream Job where they’re looking to pay one lucky true-crime fanatic $100/hour to binge-watch a selection of their True Crime documentaries for 24 hours (we’ll actually give you 48 hours to do this). That adds up to $2,400!

As a documentary-streaming service curated by filmmakers, MagellanTV is passionate about its true crime and mystery content and wants to share it with the equally passionate true crime community. In addition to the grand-prize winner, MagellanTV will provide the first 100 runner-ups with a FREE 1-year membership to MagellanTV (a $60 value)!

Applications are open now through April 18th, 2022 at 5 p.m. (EST).