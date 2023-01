BAYTOWN, Texas (KIAH) — One person is dead Wednesday morning after a drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in Baytown.

It happened at the Park at Sorrent Apartments, located at the 3400 block of Shady Hill Drive around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say someone shot into an apartment, killing one person. They think a second person may have also been hit but ran off.

It’s unclear whether police have any leads on the killer.