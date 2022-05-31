HOUSTON (CW39) Houston police are searching for a driver responsible for killing an elderly man in a crash. Houston police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash at 7700 East Navigation Boulevard just inside the east Loop

Authorities said a 79-year-old man was hit by a vehicle at about 9:05 p.m. on Saturday May 28.

His identity is still pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant R. Dunn and Officer T. Phillips said that the victim, was walking across East Navigation Boulevard at the 77th Street intersection when he was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling eastbound on East Navigation. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene without stopping to render aid. The victim was transported by Houston Fire Department paramedics to Ben Taub General Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Authorities said anyone with information on the vehicle or wanted driver is urged is asked to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.