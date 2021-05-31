Drugs and guns found in a car leads to 3 arrests in Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY (CW39) It started as a routine traffic stop. Turned out to be even more than that. On May 26, 2021, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle, in the 12175 block of the North Freeway.

The driver was identified as 27 year old, James Thomas, a convicted
felon. Also in the car was 30 year old Dominique Williams and 21 year old Alicia Howard.


A Constable Canine responded to the scene and indicated to deputies of drugs in the vehicle. A search was performed on the vehicle. Over 20 ounces of Marijuana and two handguns, one of which was reported as stolen from the Houston Police Department, were located inside.

All three suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. James Thomas was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm. His bond was set at $5,000. Dominique Williams was charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. His total bond was set at $2,600. Alicia Howard was charged with Felony Possession of Marijuana. Her bond was set at $2,500.

