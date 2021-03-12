THIRD OFFENSE: Drunk driver arrested and charged in fatal hit and run of 20yr-old woman

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department is charging Luis Guzman, 32, with felony driving while intoxicated and failure to stop and render aid. This was Guzman’s third drunk driving offense, according to investigators.
The victim is a 20yr-old woman. She was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to HPD vehicular crimes unit. Her identity and cause of death are still pending.
HPD Vehicular Crimes Division Sergeant J. Benavidez and Officer G. Anderson reported:
An HPD DWI Task Force officer observed the victim lying on the roadway at the above address. It is believed she was the passenger of a black Chevrolet pickup truck whose driver (Guzman) had pulled onto the right shoulder of the westbound lanes of the freeway. Investigators believe there was an altercation between the driver and the victim and she was either struck by the pickup truck or was pushed out of the moving vehicle.
While on the scene, the possible driver of the pickup truck returned. The male, Guzman, showed signs of intoxication and was arrested at the scene. Additional charges are possible, pending results of an autopsy.