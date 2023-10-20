HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a deadly drive-by shooting in front of a convenience store in north Houston. It happened around 9:45 p.m. last night near Barren Spring Drive and Ella Boulevard. When Harris County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the store, they found a 69-year-old man who’d been shot dead. Police are still investigating the shooting.
