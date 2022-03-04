HOUSTON (KIAH) – Harris County Constable Precinct 1 is currently investigating a series of credit card abuse complaints from the Woodland Heights neighborhood. Ashlee Humphrey Williams, a former US postal service employee, has been charged in the ongoing investigation and there is an active warrant for her arrest. Precinct 1 says there’s a possibility more residents may have been victimized between 2020 and 2022.

Investigators say they received a report regarding fraudulent transactions on the victim’s credit card last month. After reviewing video footage, officers say they discovered that Humphrey was that person’s mail carrier. According to investigators, she took the mail and made a purchase with the victim’s credit card at a membership warehouse, while using her person membership card. They say she was also dressed in her postal employee uniform. In total, officers say she used the stolen credit card 22 times! She’s now charged with abuse against an elderly individual.

Harris County Constable Precinct 1 say several other residents in the Woodland Heights neighborhood have filed reports for fraudulent charges and suspicious activity on credit cards. The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 are working together in the ongoing investigation. Anyone who believes they’re a victim or has information in the case, call 713-755-7628 or submit a Hotline Complaint at https://www.uspsoig.gov/hotline.