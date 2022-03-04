HOUSTON (KIAH) — It started off with what sounded like a frantic and desperate 911 call. But as the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office would later find out, it was just a hoax, with a big surprise ending.

It all started at 8:32 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 28, as authorities began talking with Rosemary Martinez Ortiz, who said that her 23-year-old daughter-in-law had just been car jacked at gunpoint and kidnapped by the suspect.

That suspect, Ortiz told authorities, drove away in her daughter’s white Chevrolet pick-up truck with an unknown license plate number. The dispatcher immediately called all patrol deputies, and they raced to the reported crime scene in an attempt to apprehend the robbery suspect and rescue the victim.

As is common practice in such emergency situations, the dispatcher shut down all radio traffic except for information on the alleged robbery and kidnapping case, authorities said.

Deputy Ben Garcia spotted the white pick-up truck that matched the description of the wanted vehicle and conducted a felony traffic stop on the truck. He got the driver out of the truck and the driver was temporarily detained until it was determined this was not the right truck or occupant, before he was released, authorities said.

And this is when the story starts to change.

As several sheriff units were patrolling the area in search of the correct vehicle, Deputy Garcia was finally able to locate Ortiz and her daughter-in-law at the Valero Gas Station on County Road 3550.

Then, seeing the number of deputies swarming the area in search of the alleged car jacker, Garcia reported that Rosemary Ortiz broke down and started apologizing and admitted she had faked the 911 call in order to get deputies to the scene faster and that her daughter-in-law who was standing with her, was not kidnapped nor was there a suspect with a gun hidden inside of a folded towel.

As Deputy Garcia continued to interview Ortiz, the true story came out. It appeared that Ortiz and her daughter-in-law are from Houston and the daughter-in-laws truck was stolen from a location in Houston, not Liberty County.

Ortiz went on to say they weren’t satisfied with the response time from Houston police, so they followed her daughter-in-law’s air pod, which was left in the stolen truck and followed it to the Liberty County area. She then made the fake 911 call to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office to get a deputy to her location quickly.

Dep. Garcia took Rosemary Martinez Ortiz into custody charging her with a felony of reporting a false alarm and was booked into the Liberty County Jail.

It was explained to Ortiz that by her reckless actions, she had set in motion a series of events that could have easily gotten someone hurt or tied up the 911 dispatcher when someone who was really in trouble needed help.

“It is very frustrating and time consuming to chase false information,” Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader said. “In this case, an innocent person was detained. You cannot imagine the stress and emotions that deputies go through trying to save any person that has been kidnapped or is being held hostage.

“The deputies will be making felony stops and risking their lives to save others. Then it was discovered that the 911 call was a fake. Even though the suspect was arrested, the time took to investigate this case, the time it took to stop a vehicle, the time it took to find the ‘not kidnapped’ person can never be repaid.”

The original case of the stolen truck in Houston will be handled by the Houston Police Department.

Rader also stresses that dialing 911 is for emergency use only, and if you use it for non-emergency situations, you could end up in jail.