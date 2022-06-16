HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead and the suspected shooter is in custody after surrendering, Harris County deputies said.

Ricardo Ramirez, 19, was arrested with murder charges pending, deputies said.

The incident happened at the intersection of Dell Dale Street and Woodforest Boulevard in Channelview on Wednesday night. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said that around 9:20 p.m., they found a man shot multiple times lying in the street.

The victim, who is only described as a 42-year-old Hispanic man, was later taken to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition, but he was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

Investigators arrived and was told the victim was driving a dark grey Mitsubishi Outlander, while the suspect was driving a tan Honda car.

When both vehicles stopped at the stoplight at Woodforest, the victim got out of his vehicle and approached the driver’s side of the suspect’s car, deputies said. The suspect then shot the victim multiple times and drove away.

A witness at the scene told investigators the identity of the suspect, which they determined as Ramirez. Some of Ramirez’s family members came to the scene and contacted him to convince him to surrender to deputies, which he later did.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, they are asked to contact the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).