HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect sought in the fatal shooting in northeast Houston.

Police said the man was caught on camera at 7550 Eastex Freeway (North U.S. Highway 59) service road about 4:20 p.m. on April 11 of this year.

The person in the photo provided, is described only as an unknown male wearing a black hoodie and gray jeans. It is believed a dark-colored GMC Acadia and a gray Chrysler 200 were also involved at the scene. Police released surveillance photos of the suspect and two vehicles.

The victim is identified as Kenneth Compton, 43.

HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting call at a motel at the above address and learned the suspect approached from the Eastex Freeway service road leading to the motel on foot and then ran toward Compton and a second unidentified man.

The suspect fired multiple shots in their direction and Compton was struck multiple times, while the second male was unharmed, police said.

Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Compton to an area hospital in critical condition. On April 18, doctors pronounced Compton dead.

Police said at this time, there is no known motive for the shooting.

The suspect was seen fleeing on foot toward the Eastex Freeway service road. That person got into the suspect got into a possible dark-colored GMC Acadia with a gray Chrysler 200 following behind.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.