HOUSTON (KIAH) – A homicide investigation is underway after a stabbing at a METRO bus transit center in downtown Houston late Sunday.

Police said it was Sunday, Jan. 4 at around 9:00 p.m., when emergency units got a call about a stabbing at the Wheeler Transit Center. Metro PD and Houston Fire Department (HFD) said the call was about a man who was stabbed and injured quite badly on a METRO train.

When emergency units arrived, Houston Fire units pronounced the male stabbing victim deceased. Metro’s initial investigation revealed that an altercation had taken place on the train approximately two miles before reaching the Wheeler Transit Center where emergency units were called to.