RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) — A 19-year-old woman was arrested and charged with murder of her own sister, the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators arrested suspect Antonia Reyes, who fatally stabbed her sister.

Deputies were called to a domestic disturbance at the 8000 block of Garland Path Bend in Richmond on Friday afternoon, Feb. 4.

During the investigation, detectives said that they learned that two sisters had been involved in a domestic disturbance in which the 20-year-old victim, Yasmin Reyes, was stabbed by her sister, Antonia.

The victim was transported to a hospital at the Texas Medical Center in Houston, where she later died from her injuries.

Reyes was charged with murder and was placed in custody later that day. She remains in the Fort Bend County Jail on a $250,000 bond.