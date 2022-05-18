HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are asking the public to help them catch a bank robber that has hit at least three Houston-area banks in the last eight months.

The robberies began in the afternoon of Oct. 27, at a bank at the 8500 block of Main Street near NRG Stadium. The second bank the suspect hit was on Dec. 28 at the 2200 block of North Frazier Street in Conroe.

Police believe the last robbery the suspect was involved in was on April 7 at a bank at the 2100 block of Spring Stuebner in Spring. Police say the suspect used a handgun in all three robberies.

Authorities describe the suspect as a Black man, 18 to 25 years old, from 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-11, and possibly driving a dark-colored Toyota Corolla.

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force and the Houston Police Robbery Division is asking those with any information about the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 281-222-TIPS (8477) for a reward up to $5,000.