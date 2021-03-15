FBI looking for the “Yankee Cap Crook” in connection to Houston bank robbery

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston FBI Violent Crime Task Force is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a bank robbery suspect dubbed, “Yankee Cap Crook.”

On January 4, 2021, a man entered the Woodforest Bank located within a Walmart store at 1313 Fry Road in Katy at approximately 6:45 p.m., according to investigators. He requested a withdrawal slip from a teller, then made a written demand for cash. The suspect proceeded to the Money Center area of the store and approached an employee assisting a customer who was making a payment. The man demanded cash from the transaction with the customer and lifted his jacket, exposing the grip of a black semi-automatic pistol, according to investigators. The employee gave the cash to the robber. The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money and is also wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred later that night at a Walmart located at 8538 IH-35 in San Antonio.





Witnesses describe the “Yankees Cap Crook” as a Black male in his late 20s, approximately 5’6″ to 6′ tall, medium build wearing a black New York Yankees baseball cap, two-tone gray over navy blue hooded jacket, camo pants, black shoes, and a beige face mask. He was seen in a dark-colored sedan, according to officials.