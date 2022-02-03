HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are searching for a man who has robbed two Houston banks in less than a week’s time, and who has been nicknamed the “Lunchtime Looter.”

The FBI Violent Task Force in Houston are looking for the suspect, who robbed both banks in the middle of the day, therefore being dubbed the “Lunchtime Looter.”

The suspect allegedly robbed the IBC Bank on 3200 Woodridge Dr. on Friday, Jan. 28 at 12:30 p.m. He gave a threatening note that demanded cash to a teller, and after the teller complied, the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money, the FBI said. Witnesses saw him drive away in an older model silver Hyundai Elantra.

Surveillance picture of the “Lunchtime Looter” (FBI Houston Office)

Then on Wednesday, Feb. 2, the same suspect allegedly walked into the Wells Fargo bank at 10261 North Freeway, and also gave a threatening note to the teller that demanded cash, authorities said.

As the teller collected cash for the suspect, a manager approached him, and he verbally demanded money and threatened to shoot if the employees did not comply, authorities said. The teller gave the man an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect left the bank.

Witnesses describe the “Lunchtime Looter” as a Black male with an olive complexion and freckles around his eyes. They also said the suspect is approximately 6 foot tall, in his early 30s, with a medium build. The man wore a puffy black jacket, a black Chicago White Sox baseball cap, and a black and white mask while committing both robberies.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging, and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.