HOUSTON (KIAH) — The FBI and Crime Stoppers of Houston is on the lookout for a man who robbed a Pasadena bank wearing a tie-dye shirt, therefore being dubbed, the “Tie-Dye Desperado.”

Authorities said that the suspect walked into a Chase Bank on 1102 E. Southmore Avenue just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday. After approaching the teller line, he gave the teller a note demanding cash.

The teller complied and gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, investigators said. He left and got into the passenger side of a gold, older model pickup truck with an unknown suspect and drove away from the scene.

Surveillance picture of the suspect. (FBI Houston)

Authorities describe the “Tie-Dye Desprado” as a thin, Hispanic man in his mid-30s, around 5-foot-3 with a distinct tattoo on his right forearm. He was wearing a tie-dye t-shirt, cross-style necklace and with sunglasses on his head.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging, and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.