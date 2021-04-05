FBI: Serial bank robbery suspect on the loose in Houston area

HOUSTON (CW39) The FBI Violent Crime Task Force and the Houston Police Robbery Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect responsible for a series of bank robberies in Houston.

On Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at around 1:30 pm, an unknown male entered a bank at the 700 block of Main, in Houston, Texas. The male lingered in the lobby for over ten minutes, writing on deposit slips and using the ATM, before eventually approaching an open teller station. The suspect then presented a demand note written on a deposit slip to the teller that demanded cash and threatened that he had a gun. The teller did not immediately open her teller drawer, so the suspect gestured towards his waistband as though he was going to grab a gun. In fear for her safety, the teller collected an undisclosed amount of cash and gave it to the suspect. The suspect took the cash and left the bank walking onto Travis Street and no vehicle was observed.

The suspect was described as a Black male, approximately 5’5-5’8″ tall, thin, wearing a black button-up shirt and black pants. The suspect wore a black COVID mask, was balding, and was described as being between 30-50 years old.

It is believed this same suspect robbed this same bank on Feb. 22, 2021 and attempted to rob another bank located inside the Galleria Mall on Feb. 26, 2021. In both of those incidents, the suspect wore a chef’s jacket.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.