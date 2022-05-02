HALLETTSVILLE, Texas (CW39) Texas police in Hallettsville captured a convicted felon out on parole in possession of drugs and a gun over the weekend.

Town police say it was Sunday night around 11:30 p.m. when police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of W. Fairwinds St. on the west side of town, for a traffic violation.

During the course of the investigation, marijuana, Ecstasy, Xanax, packaging baggies, digital scales, and a Glock 45 pistol with an extended magazine were located in the vehicle.

Police said the man resisted arrest but was restrained by Hallettsville police and the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office. The man was then booked into the Lavaca County Jail for confinement on numerous charges.