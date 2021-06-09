Five suspected drunk drivers arrested, one charged for having her one-year-old child in the car

HOUSTON (CW39) – Five people are facing charges after Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies arrested them over the June 5-7th weekend.

Deputies say Adrianna Catano, Miguel Herrera, Ivan Vieras and Gaspar Pena were pulled over separately for traffic violations. Karen Sable hit a mailbox and ran away before she was arrested.

Investigators say Adrianna Catano had her one-year-old child in the car at the time of her arrest. They also say a passenger in that same car, Maria Rangel, had an open warrant for drug possession.

Precinct 4 says all five suspects took a field sobriety test and deputies discovered they were all driving while intoxicated.

Four of the drivers, including Catano, are out on bond.

