CUT AND SHOOT, Texas (KIAH) — A former assistant police chief was found guilty of several cases of sexual abuse of children last week in Montgomery County.

Sherman Wilkerson, Jr. pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison for four cases of sexual abuse of children between the ages of 10 and 16 between 1998 and 2004.

When charges were filed, Wilkerson, Jr. was the Assistant Chief of Police in Cut and Shoot, a town just outside of Conroe.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit Detectives opened the investigation after an anonymous letter was sent to several law enforcement agencies.

The letter detailed sexual abuse of and inappropriate actions towards children by Wilkerson, Jr. Wilkerson, Jr. was arrested and charged but it wasn’t until last week, two years later, he would be convicted and sentenced.

“For decades, these victims wondered if a police officer in such a position of power would ever pay for what he did to them as children,” lead prosecutor Lisa Stewart said. “Now, as they described, they can finally live their lives free of the fear that he will be hurting more children.”