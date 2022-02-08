AUSTIN, Texas (KIAH) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Paul Matthew Berry III, of Houston, and Ruben Alvarado Castro, of San Antonio, are being sought. Cash rewards of up to $7,500 for each man are now offered for information leading to their arrests. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Paul Matthew Berry III, 56, has been wanted since June 2021.

That’s when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for a parole violation. In July 2021, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for sexual assault of a child.

In 1988, Berry was convicted of aggravated robbery and aggravated kidnapping with intent to violate or abuse the victim sexually after an incident with a 25-year-old woman. He was sentenced to 60 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. In 2008, Berry was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and sentenced to 20 years in a TDCJ prison. He was paroled in May 2019.

Berry is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds. For more information or in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

Ruben Alvarado Castro, 40, is affiliated with the Texas Mexican Mafia gang.

He’s been wanted since May 2021, when the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for a parole violation. Later that month the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. In September 2021, the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for a probation violation.

In 2008, Castro was convicted of possession of a firearm after domestic abuse. He was sentenced in federal court to 80 months in prison with 36 months of supervised release, however, his supervised release was revoked multiple times. Castro was released from prison in 2017. In 2019, he was sentenced to three years in a TDCJ prison for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information. Castro was also given six years of probation for unlawful possession of a firearm and three years of probation for possession of a controlled substance.

Castro is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has tattoos on his face, neck, back, abdomen and both arms and hands. In addition to San Antonio, he also has ties to Kansas. For more information or in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2022, DPS and other agencies have arrested four Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including one gang member and two sex offenders. In addition, $6,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.